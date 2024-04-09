Biden could miss the deadline for the November ballot in Alabama, the state’s election chief says

By Kim Chandler, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 8:42 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 9:26 pm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Joe Biden could be left off the ballot in Alabama, the state’s elections chief said Tuesday, because the state’s certification deadline comes several days before the Democratic Party’s convention.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, a Republican, made the statement Tuesday, a day after a similar concern was raised in Ohio that Biden could be left off the ballot in that state.

Allen sent a letter to Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley saying that the state’s Aug. 15 certification deadline is four days before the Democratic National Convention is set to begin. Allen indicated that Biden’s name will not appear on the ballot unless the deadline is met.

“If this Office has not received a valid certificate of nomination from the Democratic Party following its convention by the statutory deadline, I will be unable to certify the names of the Democratic Party’s candidates for President and Vice President for ballot preparation for the 2024 general election,” Allen wrote.

Kelley told The Associated Press Tuesday night that he had contacted the DNC about the matter to see what could be done. An option could be for the party to send in a provisional certification.

“Joe Biden will be on the ballot in all 50 states,” the Biden campaign said in a statement. “State officials have the ability to grant provisional ballot access certification prior to the conclusion of presidential nominating conventions. In 2020 alone, states like Alabama, Illinois, Montana, and Washington all allowed provisional certification for Democratic and Republican nominees.”

Alabama law requires the names of presidential nominees to be submitted 82 days before the election.

The Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature in 2020 passed legislation to change the certification deadline for the 2020 election. The bill stated that the change was being made “to accommodate the dates of the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

The deadline was pushed forward about a week that year. It was a one-time change that only applied to that year.

But he asked Kelley to call his office if he had questions.

Kim Chandler, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

2h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his...

updated

2h ago

New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect
New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect

Metrolinx officials say they're focusing on educating GO Transit riders about the new policy, but fines of up to $360 could be issued.

36m ago

Food critic's TikTok leads to long line-ups at Toronto pizza joint
Food critic's TikTok leads to long line-ups at Toronto pizza joint

A local family-run pizza joint in downtown Toronto is reaping the benefits of what is known as "The Keith Lee Effect." Keith Lee, a Las Vegas-based TikTok food critic, travels the world, rating meals...

6m ago

Top Stories

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

2h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his...

updated

2h ago

New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect
New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect

Metrolinx officials say they're focusing on educating GO Transit riders about the new policy, but fines of up to $360 could be issued.

36m ago

Food critic's TikTok leads to long line-ups at Toronto pizza joint
Food critic's TikTok leads to long line-ups at Toronto pizza joint

A local family-run pizza joint in downtown Toronto is reaping the benefits of what is known as "The Keith Lee Effect." Keith Lee, a Las Vegas-based TikTok food critic, travels the world, rating meals...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week

A thunderstorm risk on Tuesday as rain and wind are set to return to the GTA late this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:21
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest

Toronto's police union called on the Mayor to condemn a message sent by six city councillors after a clash with demonstrators one week ago. Mark McAllister reports.
2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

19h ago

2:56
Skies clear over Hamilton for total eclipse
Skies clear over Hamilton for total eclipse

Just in time for totality, clouds began clearing over Hamilton, giving spectators at Tim Horton's field the show of a lifetime. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.
More Videos