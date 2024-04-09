BlackBerry, Alkermes rise; Neogen, Tilray Brands fall, Tuesday, 4/9/2024

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 12:39 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 12:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), up $4 to $254.26.

The railroad agreed to pay $600 million to settle claims related to a fiery train derailment in 2023 in eastern Ohio.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), down 2 cents to $35.33.

The rental home company is acquiring 500 newly built homes.

Neogen Corp. (NEOG), down $1.37 to $13.01.

The maker of medical testing kits cut its revenue forecast for the year.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB), up 26 cents to $3.14.

The cybersecurity software and services company announced a collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices.

Alkermes Plc. (ALKS), up 97 cents to $26.90.

The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential sleep disorder treatment.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), down 52 cents to $2.07.

The cannabis company’s fiscal third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), down $2.09 to $11.06.

The video content technology company said CEO Patrick Harshman will retire in June.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), down 24 cents to $2.49.

The solar technology company’s financial updated disappointed investors.

The Associated Press

