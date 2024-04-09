Bulgarian parliament formally approves caretaker government to run country until June 9 elections

FILE - A pro-government protester holds a Bulgarian flag during a demonstration in support of incumbent Bulgarian government near the Bulgarian Parliament building in Sofia, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Bulgaria’s parliament on Tuesday formally approved an interim government to run the EU member country until snap parliamentary and regular European Parliament elections on June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, File) Valentina Petrova

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 3:58 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 4:12 am.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament on Tuesday formally approved an interim government to run the EU member country until snap parliamentary and regular European Parliament elections on June 9.

Dimitar Glavchev, 60, was sworn in as interim prime minister in a ceremony at the National Assembly, where his ministers were also taking the oath of office. He was picked by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev under recent constitutional amendments that limited his choice to just a few senior state officeholders.

Glavchev, the head of the National Audit Office and a former legislator from the center right GERB party and speaker of parliament, said the ministers he selected for his interim Cabinet are “equally distant from all political parties.”

The move comes after the two largest political groups — GERB and reformists led by We Continue the Change — failed to find common ground to continue their uneasy coalition after nine months in office. The coalition’s collapse in March helped pave the way toward a snap parliamentary election, the sixth since April 2021, which is expected to deepen the political crisis and put on hold key reforms.

Disagreements between the two former coalition partners continued over some of the ministers in the interim government. The reformists complain that their opponents dominate the new Cabinet and may use their positions to clinch an unfair election victory.

Reformist leader Kiril Petkov said the choice of Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov in the interim government “is outrageous and offensive, a poor attempt to cover up the various dependencies in this Cabinet.”

Civil groups have alleged that Stoyanov was responsible for vote-buying during previous local elections.

Elections in post-Communist Bulgaria have been generally free and democratic, but issues like vote-buying and corporate voting have often been part of past election cycles.

Glavchev’s main task will be to organize a fair election in the graft-ridden Balkan country of 6.5 million, which has the worst income inequality in the 27-member European Union.

Analysts predict that June’s early election will probably lead to another fragmented parliament, which would bring more political instability and dash hopes for full admission to the EU’s visa-free Schengen area and the euro zone, and to secure the release of billions of euros in EU recovery funds.

Opinion polls suggest the upcoming vote could bolster the presence of nationalist and pro-Russian parties that are exploiting fears in Bulgaria and benefitting from disinformation from Moscow that has created deep rifts in society.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

6h ago

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle

A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in an attempted carjacking. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of five males attempting...

5h ago

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

9h ago

UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles
UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles

The UConn Huskies became the first team to win back-to-back NCAA men's basketball championships in 17 years with a 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in Monday's national championship. Head coach...

5h ago

Top Stories

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

6h ago

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle

A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in an attempted carjacking. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of five males attempting...

5h ago

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

9h ago

UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles
UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles

The UConn Huskies became the first team to win back-to-back NCAA men's basketball championships in 17 years with a 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in Monday's national championship. Head coach...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

2h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

10h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

10h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

11h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

12h ago

More Videos