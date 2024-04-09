Can’t get enough of the total solar eclipse or got clouded out? Here are the next ones to watch for

The moon covers most of the the sun as it approaches the total solar eclipse, as seen from the summit of Saddleback Mountain, Monday, April 8, 2024, near Rangeley, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

By Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 1:06 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 1:12 am.

DALLAS (AP) — Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren’t along the path of Monday’s total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.

Here’s what to know about upcoming solar spectacles:

When is the next total solar eclipse?

Total solar eclipses happen about every year or two or three, due to a precise alignment of the sun, moon and Earth. They can occur anywhere across the globe, usually in remote areas like the South Pacific.

Save the date: The next full solar eclipse, in 2026, will pass over the northern fringes of Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

When will the next totality be visible from the U.S.?

The next U.S. taste of totality comes in 2033 when an eclipse brushes Alaska and Russia. And in 2044, one will cross Greenland and western Canada, touching swaths of North Dakota and Montana.

An eclipse on the scale of Monday’s event won’t happen again until Aug. 12, 2045.

“But it will be pretty spectacular,” said Mary Urquhart, a planetary scientist at the University of Texas at Dallas. “It’s going to go coast to coast.”

That eclipse will first greet viewers in Northern California, slicing through Utah, Colorado and Mississippi on its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

What are other celestial events besides solar eclipses?

You can reuse eclipse glasses to look for sunspots — dark, planet-sized spots that appear on the sun due to tangled magnetic fields.

A partial lunar eclipse in September will be visible over Europe and much of Asia, Africa, North America and South America.

Several meteor showers and supermoons will also grace the skies through 2024, as they do every year.

Space enthusiasts can also visit a local planetarium or science center. The planetarium at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, will stay open the weekend after the eclipse to offer themed shows and a guided sunset meditation.

“People will want to come back, and want to learn more,” said director Dayna Thompson.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener
Berrios makes strong start as Blue Jays top Mariners 5-2 in home opener

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre. Berrios...

3h ago

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle

A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in an attempted carjacking. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of five males attempting...

2h ago

Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America
Total solar eclipse amazes millions across North America

Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.  Eclipse...

6h ago

UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles
UConn defeats Purdue to win back-to-back NCAA titles

The UConn Huskies became the first team to win back-to-back NCAA men's basketball championships in 17 years with a 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in Monday's national championship. Head coach...

2h ago

