Country singers Thomas Rhett, MacKenzie Porter to co-host CCMA Awards

EDMONTON — American country crooner Thomas Rhett will co-host this year’s Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Organizers say he’ll be joined in Edmonton by Alberta-born songstress MacKenzie Porter, whose debut album is set for release later this month.

Rhett’s hits include “Die a Happy Man” and “What’s Your Country Song.”

Porter had her breakout in 2020 when she was featured on the Dustin Lynch song “Thinking ‘Bout You,” which charted in both the United States and Canada.

The CCMA Awards are set for Sept. 14 and will air on CTV.

Last year, they were held in Hamilton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Thomas Rhett performs “Country Again” at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. American country crooner Rhett will co-host this year’s Canadian Country Music Association Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey

