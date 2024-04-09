Court upholds California’s authority to set nation-leading vehicle emission rules

FILE - A Chevrolet Volt hybrid car is seen charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2018. California can continue to set its own nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, a federal court ruled Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sophie Austin, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 5:26 pm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California can continue to set its own nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, a federal court ruled Tuesday — two years after the Biden administration restored the state’s authority to do so as part of its efforts to reverse Trump-era environmental rollbacks.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit blocked an attempt by Ohio, Alabama, Texas and other Republican-led states to revoke California’s authority to set standards that are stricter than rules set by the federal government. The court ruled that the states failed to prove how California’s emissions standards would drive up costs for gas-powered vehicles in their states.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who often touts the state’s leadership on climate policy, said the court ruling reaffirmed California’s ability to fight the public health and environmental impacts of vehicle emissions.

“The clean vehicle transition is already here – it’s where the industry is going, the major automakers support our standards, and California is hitting our goals years ahead of schedule,” he said in a statement. “We won’t stop fighting to protect our communities from pollution and the climate crisis.”

The ruling comes ahead of a presidential election in which the outcome could determine the fate of environmental regulations in California and nationwide. Then-President Donald Trump’s administration in 2019 revoked California’s ability to enforce its own emissions standards, but President Biden later restored the state’s authority. At the federal level, Biden has pledged that zero-emission vehicles will make up half of new car and truck sales in the U.S. by 2030.

In 2022, Ohio led a coalition of states in filing a petition to attempt to block California’s ability to enforce its own vehicle emissions standards, saying it violated the U.S. Constitution and infringed upon federal government authority.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office did not respond to email and phone requests for comment on the ruling.

For decades, California has been able to seek a waiver from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to set its own vehicle emission regulations. These rules are tougher than the federal standards because California, the nation’s most populous state, has the most cars on the road and struggles to meet air quality standards. Other states can sign on to adopt California emission rules if they are approved by the federal government.

California is seeking a waiver from the federal government to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035. Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and other major automakers already agreed to follow California vehicle emission standards. The state has also approved rules in recent years to phase out the sale of new fossil fuel-powered lawn mowers, large trucks that transport goods through ports and trains powered by diesel.

___

Sophie Austin reported from Sacramento. Austin is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: @sophieadanna

Sophie Austin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

8h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

5h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is testifying in his own defence. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const....

2h ago

Suspect wanted in connection to death of man in North York 'violent altercation'
Suspect wanted in connection to death of man in North York 'violent altercation'

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of man during a "violent altercation" in North York over the weekend. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

8h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

5h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is testifying in his own defence. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const....

2h ago

Suspect wanted in connection to death of man in North York 'violent altercation'
Suspect wanted in connection to death of man in North York 'violent altercation'

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of man during a "violent altercation" in North York over the weekend. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

16h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.
2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe
1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.
0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.
More Videos