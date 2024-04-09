Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP

A file photo of a Toronto Police cruiser.
A file photo of a Toronto Police cruiser. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 9, 2024 6:13 am.

A construction worker is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while doing overnight maintenance work on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP).

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on the northbound portion of the DVP near Don Mills Road.

Police tell 680 News Radio Toronto that a construction crew had been set up by Spanbridge Road and had two lanes of the northbound DVP closed off.

Traffic was getting by in one lane when the driver of an SUV entered the construction zone and struck the worker, who was rushed to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV failed to stop and fled the area, last seen driving northbound. Police are looking for a white or cream-coloured SUV that likely has front-end damage.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

