‘There are no words’: Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot.

Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month’s draw on Feb. 24, 2024.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Merino works in the automotive industry and has been a regular lottery player for the past 10 years.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG app, and I was stunned to see I won $5 million,” he said. “I went online to double-check the winning numbers, and sure enough, they all matched. I couldn’t believe it.”

Merino plans to buy a house, take care of his children, and save for his future, adding that he’ll ensure they’re all financially secure.

“I keep wondering if this is a dream. I haven’t told anyone in case it wasn’t real,” Merino continued. “It didn’t feel right to say anything until I had that cheque. I am a planner, and it’s hard to plan with hypotheticals—I never dreamt I’d be a millionaire.”

The winning ticket was purchased on Browns Line in Etobicoke.

“My heart is filled with joy. This win means so much to me. There are no words.”

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday. The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot.