Explosive device thrown onto porch of Satanic Temple in Massachusetts, no injuries reported

FILE - A person stands on the porch of the international headquarters of the Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass., Oct. 24, 2016. Someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of The Satanic Temple in Massachusetts at a time when no one was inside, and the device and damage it caused were not found until nearly 12 hours later, police said. No injuries were reported. State police bomb technicians ensured that the device was no longer a danger, police said in a news release Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) AP

By :, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 7:04 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 7:26 am.

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of The Satanic Temple in Massachusetts at a time when no one was inside, and the device and damage it caused were not found until nearly 12 hours later, police said. No injuries were reported.

State police bomb technicians ensured that the device was no longer a danger, police said in a news release Monday. Police dogs swept the location for other devices and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

The device was thrown onto the porch at about 4:14 a.m. Monday and not discovered until staff arrived about 4 p.m., police said.

Police did not provide details on the damage.

Police have responded to the temple previously for bomb threats and hate crimes. In 2022, a man pleaded not guilty to arson, destruction of a place of worship and civil rights violation charges after he was accused of setting fire to the building.

In January, a man was charged with a hate crime, accused of destroying a statute of a pagan idol at Iowa’s state Capitol. It was brought there by the Satanic Temple of Iowa under state rules allowing religious displays in the building during the holidays.

Founded in 2013, the Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple says it doesn’t believe in Satan but describes itself as a “non-theistic religious organization” that advocates for secularism. It is separate from the Church of Satan, which was founded in the 1960s.

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle

A Toronto police officer sustained serious injuries while trying to arrest several men during an alleged car theft in North York. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10...

2h ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

2h ago

'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot
'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month's draw on Feb. 24, 2024. A spokesperson for the...

1h ago

Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP
Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP

A construction worker is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while doing overnight maintenance work on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). The incident happened...

1h ago

