Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías faces misdemeanor charges after domestic violence arrest

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 26, 2023, in Boston. The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Urías has been charged with five misdemeanors stemming from his his arrest last September on suspicion of domestic violence, authorities said Tuesday April, 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 6:51 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 6:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been charged with five misdemeanors stemming from his his arrest last September on suspicion of domestic violence, authorities said Tuesday.

Urias, 27, faces charges including one count of spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving a dating relationship, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office. Arraignment is scheduled for May 2.

Blair Berk, an attorney for Urias, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges.

Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by MLB after his arrest outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles where he attended a Major League Soccer game. Police were first alerted by a citizen who reported a man and woman were in a physical altercation. Urías was arrested by Department of Public Safety officers on felony suspicion of domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided in January not to file felony charges and turned the case over to the city attorney to consider misdemeanors.

According to a charge evaluation worksheet from the district attorney’s office, Urías was arguing with his wife when he “pushed (her) against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders.” However, the document said, “Neither the Victim’s injuries nor the Defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing.”

Urías became a free agent after the World Series. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Dodgers.

The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players’ association and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave.

MLB said in a statement Tuesday that its investigation is ongoing but declined to comment further.

Even without a criminal conviction, MLB could suspend the 27-year-old left-hander if it concludes he violated the policy.

Urías was also arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of domestic battery. He was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. No player has been suspended twice under MLB’s domestic violence policy.

The Associated Press

