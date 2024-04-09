Food critic’s TikTok leads to long line-ups at Toronto pizza joint

A local family-run pizza joint in downtown Toronto is reaping the benefits of what is known as “The Keith Lee Effect.”

Keith Lee, a Las Vegas-based TikTok food critic, travels the world, rating meals for his more than 16 million followers and on a recent trip to Toronto, he’s been leaving line-ups in his wake.

Lee visited Afro’s Pizza at Dundas and Mutual Streets earlier this week and posted a TikTok on the restaurant on Sunday. After filming a rave review, he returned and gave the owners a $3,000 tip.

“He also tipped on top of $3,000 so everyone’s had free pizza for the evening. This is the start of the first day that we’ve been opened [since] his posting,” said co-owner Rodney Best on Tuesday. “We’re just seeing an influx of customers coming in today, starting from 11 a.m. when we opened, up until now so it hasn’t really stopped yet.”

With 2.3 million views on the video, popularity and business at the joint is skyrocketing. Line-ups out the door could be spotted.

Lee and his family are currently on a food tour throughout Ontario, focusing on local mom-and-pop restaurants, and it isn’t just Afro’s Pizza that has lucked out from a visit.

The 27-year-old has also reviewed Sumaq Iraqi Charcoal Grille in Scarborough, Sisters & Co in Toronto and Biscuits to Baskets, a backyard sweet shop in Ajax, that’s had a massive influx of customers since his visit.

A video, posted by one of the bakery’s newest customers, shows a long line out the door, something the owners attributed to the food critic’s video.

At Afro’s Pizza, the owners tell CityNews they’re saving up to move to a bigger location and they hope this boost from Keith Lee will allow them to do a lot sooner.