Kenyan hospital lays off 100 striking doctors as nationwide strike nears a month

Doctors and other medical staff take part in a protest, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, March 22, 2024. Hundreds of Kenyan doctors have protested in the streets demanding better pay and working conditions in an ongoing nationwide strike that has entered its second week. The doctors carried placards and chanted against the Kenyan government on Friday, saying it had failed to implement a raft of promises, including a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2017 after a 100-day strike during which people died from lack of care. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 1:38 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 1:42 pm.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A public hospital in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi has laid off 100 doctors who are taking part in a nationwide strike that has been ongoing for almost a month, its management said Tuesday.

The Kenyatta University Referral Hospital said new doctors had been hired in place of those striking.

Doctors in Kenya went on a nationwide strike in mid-March demanding better pay and working conditions.

President William Ruto on Sunday broke his silence over the strike saying there was no money to pay striking doctors.

“We must be honest with ourselves and the truth is that we must live within our means, we can’t borrow money to pay salaries”, Ruto said.

The doctors’ union has remained adamant, and on Tuesday hundreds of doctors took part in protests and presented a petition to parliament urging lawmakers to intervene in their labor dispute.

This is not the first time Kenyan doctors are striking over poor pay and working conditions. In 2017 doctors took part in a 100-day strike that saw people dying from lack of care. The strike ended with the doctors’ union signing an agreement with the government to increase their pay.

Doctors now say part of what was agreed upon in 2017 has not been implemented.

____

Follow AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

3h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

2h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

33m ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

4h ago

