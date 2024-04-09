Luke Combs leads the 2024 ACM Awards nominations, followed by Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney

FILE - Luke Combs performs during CMA Fest 2022, June 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Combs leads the nominees for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nods to his name, it was announced Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) 2022 Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 1:59 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 2:12 pm.

Luke Combs leads the nominees for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nods to his name, it was announced Tuesday.

For a fifth year in a row, he’s up for both male artist of the year and the top prize, entertainer of the year.

The 59th annual ACM Awards will take place on May 16 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas.

Combs’ eight nominations includes a first-time nomination for Tracy Chapman. His cover of her “Fast Car” is up for song of the year, a category that recognizes songwriters and publishers in addition to artists. Last year, Chapman’s 1988 song won song of the year at the Country Music Awards for Combs’ cover, making her the first Black songwriter to win in the category.

At the 2024 ACM Awards, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen closely follow Combs’ nominations with six each, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson are tied with five.

Jordan Davis and Jelly Roll have four nominations.

This is Jelly Roll’s first-time receiving ACM nominations; he’s up for entertainer of the year, male artist of the year, single of the year (for “Need a Favor,” which won big at the CMT Music Awards last week ), and music event of the year, for “Save Me” featuring Wilson.

The last time a musician was up for entertainer of the year in his first round of ACM awards nominations was Billy Ray Cyrus in 1992.

Women were left out of the top category save for Wilson. Few women have been awarded the title: Miranda Lambert received it in 2022. In 2020, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the title, the first time ever for a tie and the first time a woman had won the category since Taylor Swift in 2012.

Also nominated for entertainer of the year are Wallen, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton.

In 2021, Wallen was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. In 2022 and 2023, he received four nominations. On Monday, he was arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville.

No women are nominated in the artist-songwriter of the year and single of the categories. Kelsea Ballerini’s “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” is the only album performed by a woman in the album of the year category.

It also includes Combs’ “Gettin’ Old,” Stapleton’s “Higher,” Johnson’s “Leather,” and Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time.”

The 2024 ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. A red carpet feed will become available on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and Amazon Live at 7 p.m. EDT.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

5h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

2h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

1h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

6h ago

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

5h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

2h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

1h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

13h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

21h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

21h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

21h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

22h ago

More Videos