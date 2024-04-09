Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with three assaults that occurred against the same victim.

Investigators say on Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, 2023 and on April 8, 2024, a man assaulted the victim in their home. The suspect then fled the scene prior to police arriving.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lerondo Cortel Smith, 37, of no fixed address, is now wanted on multiple charges including assault with a weapon, assault by choking and uttering threats,

He is described five foot eleven inches, 161 pounds, with black curly hair and dark colored eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.