More than half of foreign-born people in US live in just 4 states and half are naturalized citizens

FILE - Women representing more than 20 countries take part in a Naturalization Ceremony, March 8, 2024, in San Antonio. More than half of the foreign-born population in the United States lives in just four states — California, Texas, Florida and New York — and their numbers grew older and more educated over the past dozen years, according to a new report released Tuesday, April 9, 2024, by the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 3:44 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 3:56 pm.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — More than half of the foreign-born population in the United States lives in just four states — California, Texas, Florida and New York — and their numbers grew older and more educated over the past dozen years, according to a new report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2022, the foreign-born population was estimated to be 46.2 million people, or almost 14% of the U.S. population, with most states seeing double-digit percentage increases in the last dozen years, according to the figures from the bureau’s American Community Survey.

In California, New Jersey, New York and Florida, foreign-born individuals comprised more than 20% of each state’s population. They constituted 1.8% of West Virginia’s population, the smallest rate in the U.S.

Half of the foreign-born residents in the U.S. were from Latin America, although their composition has shifted in the past dozen years, with those from Mexico dropping by about 1 million people and those from South America and Central America increasing by 2.1 million people.

The share of the foreign population from Asia went from more than a quarter to under a third during that time, while the share of African-born went from 4% to 6%.

The report was released as immigration has become a top issue during the 2024 presidential race, with the Biden administration struggling to manage an unprecedented influx of migrants at the Southwest border. Immigration is shaping the elections in a way that could determine control of Congress as Democrats try to outflank Republicans and convince voters they can address problems at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The Census Bureau report didn’t provide estimates on the number of people in the U.S. illegally.

However, the figures show that more than half of the foreign-born are naturalized citizens, with European-born and Asian-born people leading the way with naturalization rates at around two-thirds of their numbers. Around two-thirds of the foreign-born population came to the U.S. before 2010.

The foreign-born population has grown older in the past dozen years, a reflection of some members’ longevity in the U.S., with the median age increasing five years to 46.7 years. They also became more educated from 2010 to 2022, with the rate of foreign-born people holding at least a high school degree going from more than two-thirds to three-quarters of the population.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on X, formerly known as Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP.

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

6h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

3h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is testifying in his own defence. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const....

54m ago

Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?
Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?

For years, the Toronto District School Board has posted signs at new residential developments all across the city, warning future residents nearby schools may already be full. But amid a push from all...

25m ago

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

6h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

3h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is testifying in his own defence. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const....

54m ago

Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?
Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?

For years, the Toronto District School Board has posted signs at new residential developments all across the city, warning future residents nearby schools may already be full. But amid a push from all...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

15h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

22h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

22h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

23h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.
More Videos