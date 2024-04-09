Olympic rings for the Paris Games will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 7:19 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 7:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic rings will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower, organizers said in a statement on Tuesday, as the French capital prepares to mark 100 days until the start of the Paris Games.

A 29-meter (95-foot-) -long and 15-meter (49-foot) -high structure of five Olympic rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route in the opening ceremony at sunset on July 26.

The Eiffel Tower will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the monument.

The hugely popular 330-meter (1083-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead-up to the 2024 Games.

Work on the Eiffel Tower to install the rings is set to begin at the end of the month, the organizers said.

___

Follow all AP coverage of the Paris Olympics https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press

