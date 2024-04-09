Russia aborts planned test launch of new heavy-lift space rocket

In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation on Monday, April 8, 2024 an Angara-A5 rocket is seen during preparation for the launch at Vostochny space launch facility outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. The Angara-A5 is a new heavy-lift rocket developed in Russia.(Roscosmos space corporation via AP) Roscosmos space corporation

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 5:23 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 5:26 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian space officials on Tuesday aborted the test launch of a new heavy-lift rocket from its far-eastern launch pad.

The Angara-A5 rocket was scheduled to lift off from the Vostochny space launch facility at 0900 GMT Tuesday, but the launch was aborted moments before. No reason was given and no new time for the next launch attempt was immediately set.

Tuesday’s launch was to be the fourth for the Angara-A5, a heavy-lift version of the new Angara family of rockets that has been developed to replace the Soviet-designed Proton rockets.

The previous three launches were carried out from the Plesetsk launchpad in northwestern Russia.

After the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia leased the Baikonur Cosmodrome from Kazakhstan and continued to use it for most of its space launches. The agreement with Kazakhstan allows Russia to keep leasing Baikonur for $115 million a year through 2050.

While Russia’s Roscosmos state corporation has continued to rely on Baikonur, Russian authorities have developed Vostochny as the facility of choice for Angara launches. The construction of the new spaceport has dragged on for longer than planned and it has seen only limited use so far.

The Associated Press


