Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife cites need for surgery in request to delay her trial

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 6:16 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 6:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is seeking a delay to her criminal trial next month, saying a newly diagnosed and serious medical condition requires a “surgical procedure” within six weeks.

The request was made by her lawyers in a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge who will preside over a May 6 trial of the Democrat, his wife and two New Jersey businessmen.

All four have pleaded not guilty to charges that they participated in a bribery scheme in which prosecutors say cash and gold bars were given to the couple in return for favors that the senator could carry out.

In their letter, lawyers for Nadine Menendez said their client is not able to assist them in preparing for trial in the next four weeks because of her “medical circumstances.”

They wrote that she was recently diagnosed with a medical condition requiring “a surgical procedure” in the next four to six weeks, along with “possibly significant follow-up and recovery treatment.”

The lawyers requested a hearing in two months to provide an update on her medical condition, treatment plan and when a trial might be possible.

Prosecutors did not immediately comment on the development.

