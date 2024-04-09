Serbia says it’s close to a deal to buy French-made fighter jets. That would be a shift from Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic deliver a joint statement before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 7:42 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is close to signing a deal on the purchase of 12 French Rafale multi-purpose fighter jets, the Serbian president announced Tuesday, in what would mark a shift from its traditional military supplier Russia.

President Aleksandar Vucic spoke during his two-day visit to Paris and talks with French President Emmanuel Macron as well as French defense officials including Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

Vucic said that he had a very good conversation with Macron on Monday night, which lasted more than three hours, and that they “reached concrete agreements regarding the purchase of the Rafale fighter jets.”

He said contracts will be signed in the next two months in Macron’s presence, adding that the purchase of the sophisticated jets will drastically widen military and other cooperation between the two states.

Financial details of the potential deal have not been announced, but the pro-government Serbian media estimated it at about 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) for the whole package.

Serbia has been considering the purchase of the new Rafale jets for more than two years since neighboring Balkan rival Croatia purchased 12 used fighter jets of the same type for about 1 billion euros.

The potential acquisition of Rafale jets would allow Serbia to modernize its air force consisting mainly of Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters as well as aging Yugoslav combat aircraft.

Russia has been a traditional supplier of military aircraft, including combat helicopters, to Serbia, which has refused to join international sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The rapid arming by the Serbian military has been worrying some of its neighbors following the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Serbia, a European Union candidate, is almost completely surrounded by NATO member countries.

Critics of the Western arming of Serbia say the sale of sophisticated French jets could encourage Vucic to possibly intervene militarily in neighboring Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008, which Serbia does not recognize. The populist Serb leader has made several such veiled threats in recent months.

During his talks with Macron in Paris, the two also discussed the simmering tensions in Kosovo as well cooperation in the field of nuclear technology and possible construction of a nuclear power plant in Serbia.

The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle

A Toronto police officer sustained serious injuries while trying to arrest several men during an alleged car theft in North York. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10...

2h ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

2h ago

'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot
'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month's draw on Feb. 24, 2024. A spokesperson for the...

1h ago

Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP
Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP

A construction worker is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while doing overnight maintenance work on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). The incident happened...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle

A Toronto police officer sustained serious injuries while trying to arrest several men during an alleged car theft in North York. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10...

2h ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

2h ago

'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot
'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month's draw on Feb. 24, 2024. A spokesperson for the...

1h ago

Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP
Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP

A construction worker is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while doing overnight maintenance work on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). The incident happened...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

5h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

13h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

13h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

14h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

15h ago

More Videos