The Big Story

Has a serial killer walked free for decades?

Toronto police
Police tape in Toronto. Photo: Flickr.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 9, 2024 7:10 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, in a 12-month span from 1990-1991, three teenaged girls were murdered in Victoria, B.C. All three had been sex trafficked and were working on what was then the city’s “stroll” where sex workers solicited clients. All three were found separately, and the ensuing investigations were a jurisdictional mess. The crimes are unsolved to this day, though some with knowledge of the murders believe they may have been committed by the same person.

Laura Palmer is the host and creator of Island Crime, Season 6: Sweethearts. She says that recording this most recent season gave her new insight into the reality of sex trafficking in Canada.

“It’s not that they’re picked up off the street and thrown into the back of a van, and sent off to another country. It’s slow and manipulative, and really evil,” says Palmer.

Who were these girls and how did they find themselves on the stroll? What might we learn about these still-open cases more than 30 years later? Why couldn’t police make headway in the 1990s and what’s changed that might finally help bring the killer or killers to justice?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle

A Toronto police officer sustained serious injuries while trying to arrest several men during an alleged car theft in North York. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10...

2h ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

2h ago

'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot
'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month's draw on Feb. 24, 2024. A spokesperson for the...

1h ago

Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP
Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP

A construction worker is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while doing overnight maintenance work on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). The incident happened...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle
Toronto police officer injured during arrest of men attempting to steal vehicle

A Toronto police officer sustained serious injuries while trying to arrest several men during an alleged car theft in North York. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue around 10...

2h ago

Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline
Police look to ID deceased woman found in Mississauga near Lake Ontario shoreline

Peel Regional Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman who was found along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga. Authorities were called to the shoreline...

2h ago

'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot
'There are no words': Etobicoke man wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A man from Etobicoke is $5 million richer after he won the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot. Rodrigo Merino took home the prize money from that month's draw on Feb. 24, 2024. A spokesperson for the...

1h ago

Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP
Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on DVP

A construction worker is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run while doing overnight maintenance work on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). The incident happened...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

5h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

13h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

13h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

14h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

15h ago

More Videos