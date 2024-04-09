S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower

TORONTO — Strength in base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.69 points at 22,290.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 206.61 points at 38,686.19. The S&P 500 index was down 23.24 points at 5,179.15, while the Nasdaq composite was down 48.67 points at 16,205.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.57 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down 91 cents at US$85.52 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$1.89 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$13.70 at US$2,364.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.27 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press