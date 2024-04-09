Spanish parliament will consider a bill to grant residency to undocumented immigrants

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 3:56 pm.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s parliament agreed Tuesday to consider legislation that could grant residency and work permits to hundreds of thousands of foreigners living in Spain without proper documentation.

The proposal was brought to the Congress of Deputies in Madrid by citizen initiative after it obtained more than 700,000 signatures and the backing of some 900 organizations. from migrant rights groups to Catholic associations.

Lawmakers voted 310-33 to accept the proposal for consideration, with only the far-right VOX party voting against it. The legislation will now begin making its way through the lower house of parliament where it will be extensively debated and likely amended before its final version.

The bill would grant legal status to foreigners who arrived in Spain before November 1, 2021, including hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Latin America and Africa. The law would not only allow them to live and work in Spain legally but also enable them to pay taxes, contribute to Social Security, and access healthcare, education and other public services.

Between 390,000 to 470,000 foreigners live irregularly in Spain according to authors of the initiative. Many survive by working in the underground economy as fruit pickers, caretakers, delivery drivers, or other low-paid but essential jobs shunned by Spaniards. Without legal protections, they are often vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

The bill seeks to end a lack of visibility for the migrants, and grant them equal rights.

At the same time, Spain’s government announced this week it plans to scrap so-called “golden visas” that allow wealthy people from outside the European Union to obtain residency permits after investing more than half a million euros (dollars) in real estate.

Follow AP’s coverage of migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

6h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

3h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is testifying in his own defence. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const....

55m ago

Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?
Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?

For years, the Toronto District School Board has posted signs at new residential developments all across the city, warning future residents nearby schools may already be full. But amid a push from all...

26m ago

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

15h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

22h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

22h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

23h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.
