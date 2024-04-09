Suspect wanted in connection to death of man in North York ‘violent altercation’

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of man during a “violent altercation” in North York over the weekend.

Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Life-saving measures were performed but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Jolly An, 51, of Toronto.

Homicide investigators say early indications are that two men were involved in a violent altercation in a nearby parking lot of a commercial plaza when one of them suffered fatal injuries.

The victim was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon.

The suspect then fled the scene eastbound on Wilson Avenue on foot.

Afonso Corpuz, 67, of Toronto, is now wanted for second-degree murder. He’s described as five foot six inches, 150 pounds and has dark hair.

Police say he is being considered armed and dangerous.