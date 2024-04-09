The Jon Snow sequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ isn’t happening, Kit Harington says

FILE - Kit Harington poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Winter is, apparently, not coming back, as Harington shut down talk of a Jon Snow sequel to HBO’s massive hit “Game of Thrones” during an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Brooke Lefferts, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 5:40 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 5:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Winter, apparently, is not coming back. Kit Harington has shut down talk of a Jon Snow sequel to HBO’s massive hit “Game of Thrones.”

“There are no plans for it at the moment. It’s off the table for the foreseeable,” Harington told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday, while promoting his new crime drama film “Blood for Dust.”

“Game of Thrones” ended in 2019 after eight seasons, but the prospect of spinoffs were bandied about. Fans had to wait three years for the only one that’s aired thus far, the HBO prequel “House of the Dragon,” set two centuries before “Game of Thrones.”

A sequel centered around the popular Snow, who started “Game of Thrones” as an outcast and brother of the Night’s Watch and fought his way to more power in Westeros and the truth of his ancestry, had reportedly been in development for a few years.

“We sort of threw around a few ideas. Nothing really stuck, and we’re going to leave it there for the moment,” Harington, 37, said.

An HBO spokesperson declined comment to the AP.

The Snow-centric sequel isn’t the first spinoff put on ice. In 2019, HBO reportedly dropped a prequel set thousands of years beforehand. Starring Naomi Watts, it had already filmed a pilot episode.

As for Harington, he recently partnered again with HBO for an appearance on the third season of the network’s drama “Industry,” which premieres later this year. The actor said he was “really excited” about being on the show, based on London’s cutthroat financial world.

“I just think it’s one of the most unique, interesting, tonally, exciting pieces out there,” Harington said.

The second season of “House of the Dragon” is set to premiere on June 16 — and fans eager for more Westeros can look forward to the prequel “Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.” Warner Bros. announced last week that Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will lead the series, set 100 years before “Game of Thrones.”

Brooke Lefferts, The Associated Press

