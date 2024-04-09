Third channel to open at Baltimore port as recovery from bridge collapse continues

This satellite image provided by Maxar shows the bow of the container ship Dali remains stuck underneath sections of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge, while salvage crews and barges with cranes continue removing some of the bridge debris and hundreds of shipping containers still onboard the vessel, in Baltimore, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)

By Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 4:33 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 4:42 pm.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A third channel will open this month at Baltimore’s port after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse two weeks ago, and Maryland’s congressional delegation will sponsor legislation seeking federal aid to pay 100% of the cost of a new bridge, Sen. Ben Cardin said Tuesday.

Cardin gave the update after meeting with the state congressional delegation and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Capitol Hill in Washington.

“We now have two alternative channels that are open. We have a third channel that’ll be open this month that will deal with the majority of traffic into the port of Baltimore. And by the end of May we hope to have the entire channel reopened,” Cardin said.

The bridge collapsed March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after setting sail, and the wreckage has blocked the port’s main shipping channel.

Cardin also said he will lead an effort to introduce legislation clarifying that federal funds will be used to pay the full cost of replacing the bridge. He noted that the federal government covered 100% of rebuilding the Interstate 35W bridge in Minnesota after it collapsed into the Mississippi River in 2007.

“The legislation that we’re going to be offering will be to do what has done in previous disasters to make it clear that it’s 100% federal cost in regards to the monies that have already been allocated,” Cardin.

The Democrat added that he has been encouraged by conversations he’s had with Republicans: “They have been very open to this legislation.”

Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland’s lone Republican member of Congress, appeared with the other lawmakers to join them in expressing support, saying that “tragedy knows no partisanship.”

“This wasn’t a Republican tragedy. It wasn’t a Democrat tragedy. And the solution won’t be a partisan solution,” Harris said. “It’ll be a bipartisan solution.”

Cardin said any funds recovered from liable third parties or their insurance “will go to relieve the federal taxpayers,” but that won’t hold up work to replace the bridge.

“We will not delay until liability is established, but once liability is established and funds are received, it will go towards the taxpayers,” Cardin said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg echoed that message.

“It is our expectation that the federal taxpayer will be made whole, but we do not want that to get in the way. That is why whatever insurance litigation and other related processes play out, we are not going to wait for them to play out to make sure these dollars are getting to where they need to be,” Buttigieg said.

He also reiterated President Joe Biden’s pledge to ensure the federal government pays for the new bridge.

It remains unclear how much that cost will be, and it will depend in large part on the design, Cardin said.

“There’s been a 3,000% percent increase since 1975, when this bridge was constructed, in regards to the amount of traffic cargo that goes through the channel itself, so it needs to meet the current needs in regards to structure, height, etc., and that’s being evaluated as we speak,” Cardin said.

Authorities believe six workers — immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — plunged to their deaths in the Patapsco River when the bridge collapsed. Two others survived. Three bodies have been recovered, but the search for the others continues.

Moore said the state remains focused on supporting the families of the six workers and bringing them closure. After the meeting in Washington, he returned to the state capital to sign legislation helping port employees affected by the bridge collapse.

The legislation, which takes immediate effect with his signature, authorizes use of the state’s rainy day fund and lets the governor use state reserves to help some small businesses avoid laying people off and to encourage companies that relocate to other ports to return to Baltimore when it reopens. It also creates a scholarship program for the children of transportation workers who have died on the job since 2022.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

6h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

3h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is testifying in his own defence. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const....

57m ago

Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?
Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?

For years, the Toronto District School Board has posted signs at new residential developments all across the city, warning future residents nearby schools may already be full. But amid a push from all...

28m ago

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

6h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

3h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is testifying in his own defence. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const....

57m ago

Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?
Are there enough schools to support Ontario housing targets?

For years, the Toronto District School Board has posted signs at new residential developments all across the city, warning future residents nearby schools may already be full. But amid a push from all...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

15h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

22h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

22h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

23h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.
More Videos