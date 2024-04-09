UConn students celebrate into the early morning after second consecutive title

UConn guard Stephon Castle (5) greets fans after their win against Purdue in the NCAA college Final Four championship basketball game, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 9:37 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 9:42 am.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Some windows were broken and street signs taken down, but celebrations following UConn’s second consecutive men’s basketball championship were mostly peaceful, the school said Tuesday.

Thousands of students spilled onto campus following the 75-60 win over Purdue in the NCAA title game in Arizona and the celebrating lasted into the early morning hours.

Someone took a downed street sign and smashed it through part of the glass front of the student recreation center, school officials said. That section of the building was boarded up on Tuesday morning and the center’s opening was delayed, according to the school’s website.

At least five people were arrested across campus, but their identities and the charges were not immediately available, school spokesman Mike Enright said.

“On the whole, it was a very good night on the Storrs campus and the university looks forward to continuing to celebrate our phenomenal student-athletes, their coaches, and this incredible win,” he said in an email.

The school planned a welcome home celebration for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the team is scheduled to return from Arizona.

Such festivities have become somewhat routine at UConn, which has earned six men’s basketball national championships and 11 women’s titles over the last 30 years. The school is 17-1 in NCAA basketball title games.

“You know, we’re coming back next year, “ UConn student Kevin Medina told WFSB-TV. ”We’re amazed. We’re all good times. It’s good to be a resident of Connecticut right now.”

Last year, 16 people were injured, 39 people were arrested and six students ended up being expelled following more widespread vandalism.

Precautions were in place Monday designed to prevent a repeat of that and no serious injuries were reported.

In advance of the Final Four, the school removed the aluminum light posts along Hillside Road, the main thoroughfare through the center of campus, and replaced them with temporary lighting.

The school also limited the size of the campus watch party. Only 6,700 students, all of whom won tickets to the event through a lottery, were allowed inside Gampel Pavilion, and they were seated in the upper bowl of the 10,000-capacity arena.

The general public was barred from the event and, unlike last year, no alcohol was sold or allowed inside, Enright said.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

The Associated Press

