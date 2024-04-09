US lawmakers urge release of Russia critic Kara-Murza on the anniversary of his imprisonment

FILE - Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza gestures while standing in a defendants’ cage at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on July 31, 2023. Kara-Murza, 42, was convicted of treason for publicly denouncing the war in Ukraine and sentenced to 25 years in prison earlier this year. (AP Photo, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 12:05 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 12:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress on Tuesday called for the immediate release of Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. as lawmakers marked the second anniversary of his imprisonment, part of the Kremlin’s sweeping crackdown on critics of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The bottom line is that Vladimir Kara-Murza will not be forgotten,” Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said at an event on Capitol Hill. “We are going to work to set him free and to set Russia free.”

Kara-Murza, a journalist and opposition activist, was jailed in April 2022 and convicted of treason last year for denouncing the war in Ukraine. He is serving 25 years, the stiffest sentence handed down to a Kremlin critic in modern Russia. He is among a growing number of dissidents held in increasingly severe conditions under President Vladimir Putin’s political crackdown.

Cardin was joined by a bipartisan group of members from both the House and Senate, seeking to increase the pressure not only on Russian authorities to force the release of Kara-Murza, but to ensure that the Biden administration continues working to force his release as the U.S. has done in previous cases of Russian political prisoners.

Sen. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the committee, renewed his call Tuesday for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Kara-Murza as a “wrongfully detained person,” an appointment that would help elevate his case and provide resources to his family in America as they fight for his release.

The charges against the dual Russian-British citizen stem from a March 2022 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he was critical of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kara-Murza, who twice survived poisonings that he blamed on Russian authorities, has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Vladimir Kara-Murza’s wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, who lives in the U.S. with their three children, joined lawmakers at the event in pleading for her husband’s release.

“I want to thank each and every one of you here for joining with me in my fight, not just for Vladimir’s freedom, but truly for his life,” she told the crowd.

Evgenia Kara-Murza has said that her husband has spent months in solitary confinement, a punishment that has become common for Kremlin critics and is widely viewed as designed to put additional pressure on them.

Most recently, Kara-Murza had been held in a penal colony in the Omsk region, though his supporters said in late January that he apparently was no longer there.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

2h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

1h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

3h ago

Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget
Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has rejected the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) proposal to save money in an effort to balance its budget for next year. The TDSB must find nearly...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

2h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

1h ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

3h ago

Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget
Lecce rejects TDSB proposal to close schools in an effort to save on budget

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has rejected the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) proposal to save money in an effort to balance its budget for next year. The TDSB must find nearly...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

10h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.

18h ago

2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe

18h ago

1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.

18h ago

0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.

19h ago

More Videos