LA police say woman threw her 2 girls, one of whom died, onto freeway after killing partner

By Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2024 6:40 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 7:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An infant girl and her 9-year-old sister who were found on a busy Los Angeles-area freeway were thrown from a moving SUV, and investigators believe their mother was responsible and died by suicide after also killing her partner, authorities said Tuesday.

The 8-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene early Monday, and the older girl was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries, according to law enforcement officials.

The girls’ mother, Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, fatally stabbed her partner, Jaelen Allen Chaney, in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and fled in a Porsche Cayenne, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The couple had an argument in the pre-dawn hours that turned violent, and detectives found a knife “with biological evidence” at the scene, authorities said.

Johnson, 34, then drove along Interstate 405 in Culver City, roughly 10 miles (15 kilometers) west of downtown LA, and her daughters were “expelled” from the SUV while it was moving, the LAPD said. The girls’ names have not been released.

A half-hour later, the LAPD said, Johnson was driving over 100 miles per hour (160 kph) when she crashed into a tree in Redondo Beach, about 20 miles (32 km) southwest of downtown LA. Investigators said the solo crash was an apparent suicide.

The medical examiner identified the 29-year-old Chaney. Although police were called to his apartment after neighbors saw the front door open around 7:30 a.m. and he was pronounced dead there, investigators believe he was killed before the children were discovered on the interstate.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

10h ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

48m ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

6h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his...

updated

53m ago

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

10h ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

48m ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

6h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his...

updated

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.

18h ago

1:39
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse
WATCH: Time lapse as Times Square goes dark during eclipse

Time lapse video shows the sun disappearing and then reappearing in New York's famous Times Square during the full solar eclipse.
2:08
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party
An Indigenous-led eclipse viewing party

Downsview airport was the site of a Toronto viewing party during the solar eclipse that featured Indigenous teachings. Videograpaher Audra Brown with the symbolic significance of the eclipse to Indigenous cultures and how the community came togethe
1:00
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park
Large crowd takes in solar eclipse at Toronto park

A large crowd gathered at Toronto's iconic Riverdale Park to watch the total solar eclipse. Many in the crowd cheered as the light disappeared and then reappeared again minutes later.
0:44
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal
WATCH: Total eclipse in Montreal

Montreal had one of these best views of Monday's total solar eclipse. Watch as the sun moves disappears behind the moon for a few short minutes.
More Videos