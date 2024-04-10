2 deputies injured and 1 suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Minneapolis suburb

Law enforcement line the street near Mayview Road and North St. in Minnetonka, Minn., Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Two Hennepin County sheriff's deputies were injured while serving a warrant and a suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka on Wednesday, authorities said. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP)

By Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 6:13 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 6:27 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies were injured while serving a warrant and a suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shootout happened just before 11:20 a.m. One deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were “very serious” but not life-threatening, Sheriff Dawanna Witt said at a news conference, while the other was treated on-site and released.

The suspect died at the scene. Investigators were still determining whether it was the person named in the felony warrant, said Drew Evans, superintendent of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation. The suspect shot first and the deputies returned fire, Evans said.

The incident came two months after the fatal shooting in Burnsville of two police officers and a firefighter-paramedic during a long standoff that started with a domestic abuse call and ended after the suspect killed himself.

Witt said attacks on law enforcement are on the rise in Minnesota, doubling since 2017.

“Every single day, first responders are rushing to help others, hoping to keep our community safe,” Witt said. “They do not deserve to be threatened, they do not deserve to be assaulted, they do not deserve to be killed for doing their job.”

Many details of the shooting remained unclear.

The names of the deputies and the details of their injuries were not immediately released, though Witt said they were veterans of eight and 21 years.

Officials also did not say why the person named in the warrant was being sought.

Authorities cordoned off the area around the scene. It was still considered active several hours later, but the sheriff’s office said there was no threat to the general public.

Other agencies assisting included the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and area police departments.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

44m ago

Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence
Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been sensationalized. In a classified February interview...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

3h ago

11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton
11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton

Halton Region Public Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of travel-related measles in Milton. Public health officials say people may have been exposed at three separate medical clinics...

1h ago

