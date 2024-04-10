4 still missing as search continues at Italy’s hydroelectric plant rocked by a deadly explosion

Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion that occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, Italy, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Italian media are reporting that an explosion at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in the Apennine Mountains south of Bologna has left at least three people dead and another six reported missing. The explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam, some 70 kilometers southwest of Bologna. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP) Michele Nucci/LaPresse

By Giada Zampano, The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 4:52 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 4:56 am.

ROME (AP) — Search and rescue operations were underway on Wednesday at a hydroelectric plant close to the northern Italian city of Bologna, after a devastating blast killed at least three workers, injured five, and left four missing.

Dozens of firefighters and divers continued operations overnight following the massive explosion on Tuesday afternoon that rocked the plant at about 40 meters (131 feet) below the water level, causing the collapse of parts of the structure and flooding.

Rescuers said Wednesday they had few hopes to find the four missing alive.

“We are working, but with a few hopes of finding missing people alive … the scenario we are facing doesn’t give us this impression,” said Luca Cari, a spokesman for Italian firefighters.

“We are working in very complex and difficult conditions, the floor hit by the explosion was dry and now has 50 centimetre of water, we are reconsidering the intervention and evaluating safety considerations,” Cari added.

The explosion at power company Enel’s Bargi plant, south of Bologna, happened during maintenance work and collapsed part of the nine-story underground structure, sparking a fire and flooding at wide depths.

The prefect of Bologna, Attilio Visconti, said a fire broke out when a turbine exploded on the eighth floor below the surface, flooding the floor below.

According to the first reconstructions of the accident by witnesses and survivors, the blast happened during a testing operation that involved about 15 workers, almost all employees of three external companies hired by Enel.

The three men who died in the explosion were identified as workers, aged between 35 and 73, local media reported.

Local prosecutors are expected to launch a probe Wednesday.

Marco Masinara, the mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, said the structure was “a historic power plant for us,” providing jobs for many families.

“Until today, nothing ever happened. Today, a drama occurred. Our world collapsed,” he added, saying that three of the injured were in serious condition.

The artificial Suviana Lake was formed by the construction of a dam from 1928-32, and is located in a regional park. Operator Enel Green Power said in a statement Tuesday that there was no damage to the dam.

The string of recent accidents on worksites across Italy has fuelled again concerns by trade unions about workplace safety in the country. Two of the country’s largest unions were already due to hold a four-hour nationwide strike on Thursday.

In another worksite accident in February, five workers were killed and three seriously injured while building a supermarket in the city of Florence.

Giada Zampano, The Associated Press



Top Stories

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

9h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his...

9h ago

Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim
Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with three assaults that occurred against the same victim. Investigators say on Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, 2023 and on April 8, 2024, a man assaulted...

5h ago

New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect
New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect

Metrolinx officials say they're focusing on educating GO Transit riders about the new policy, but fines of up to $360 could be issued.

8h ago

