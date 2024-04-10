‘I want to see 70’: Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 10, 2024 5:12 am.

Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal of the season in his chase for 70, and linemate Tyler Bertuzzi also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Toronto’s top line of Matthews (goal and an assist), Bertuzzi (two goals and an assist), and Max Domi (two assists) were once again electric, combining for seven points.

Bertuzzi, who was once mired in a 17-game goal drought, surpassed the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his career. He now has 14 goals in Toronto’s last 21 games.

Defenceman Mark Giordano and winger Nick Robertson also scored for Toronto, while Jake McCabe added two helpers.

By ripping his 66th goal Tuesday in a 5-2 cakewalk over the tee-time-booking New Jersey Devils, the 26-year-old’s tear toward his third Rocket Richard Trophy in four years, Matthews became the first NHLer to eclipse the 65-goal plateau since No. 66 himself, Mario Lemieux, in 1995-96.

Matthews has goals in six straight games. Eight over the past eight. Eleven in 11.

“It’s just incredible, man,” says McCabe. “We’re in awe just as much as you guys are watching.”

“It’s still crazy,” adds rookie Matthew Knies, an Arizonan inspired by the Scottsdale sniper. “Sixty was crazy. Sixty-five, you kind of look at it in awe. It’s pretty incredible what he can do. Cross my fingers; I want to see 70.”

Toronto’s third-straight win ensured the Leafs eclipsed the 100-point mark for the fifth-straight season. The Leafs are currently three points back of the Florida Panthers for second in the Atlantic Division with one game in hand.

The Leafs will host the Devils on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena for a rematch.

With files from Luke Fox of Sportsnet

