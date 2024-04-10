Biden says he backs Japan’s outreach to North Korea and says he’s still open to talks with Kim

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Japan’s attempts to set up a leader-to-leader summit with North Korea is “a good thing,” and reiterated his administration’s willingness for its own talks without preconditions.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Biden were using the Japanese leader’s official visit to Washington to spotlight strengthened defense and intelligence ties to address threats from North Korea and China. The U.S. blessing of the potential talks between Japan and North Korea comes as its own efforts to reopen a line of communication with Pyongyang have gone unrequited.

“We welcome the opportunity of our allies to initiate dialogue with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Biden said during a Rose Garden press conference with Kishida. “As I’ve said many times, we’re open to dialogue ourselves without preconditions with the DPRK.”

Kishida, for his part, said, “The window of a discussion with North Korea is open. He added, “The establishment of a meaningful relationship between Japan and North Korea is in the interests of both Japan and North Korea and it could be hugely beneficial to the peace and stability of the region.”

The Biden administration has repeatedly expressed openness to talks with Kim since taking office in 2021, but has never received a response. Kim and former President Donald Trump held a trio of meetings during the latter’s presidency which did little to curtail North Korea’s advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Both Biden and Kishida said any talks must bring about a swift resolution to the issue of Japanese abductees taken by North Korea.

The Associated Press