Denmark wants court to dissolve Danish arm of Bandidos motorcycle club, citing criminal activities

FILE - Members of the Bandidos wait in front of the court in Muenster, western Germany, Tuesday, June 10, 2008. Denmark wants a court of law to dissolve the Danish arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club, with the justice minister citing the group members’s criminal activities. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said Wednesday that "their brutal behavior leaves bloody traces.” (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil, File) AP2008

By The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 6:58 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 7:12 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government said Wednesday it wants a court of law to dissolve the Danish arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said the group’s “brutal behavior leaves bloody traces.”

Under Denmark’s Constitution, organizations that promote or incite violence can be dissolved by court order.

The Danish chapter of Bandidos MC was created in 1993. Three years later, a feud between them and the rivals Hells Angels broke out in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, ending with 11 dead and nearly 100 wounded.

In recent years, members of Bandidos in Denmark have been jailed for murder, attempted murder, assault and drug-related crimes.

The lawyer representing Bandidos, Michael Juul Eriksen, told broadcaster TV 2 that he was not surprised by the move after the government said in June that a specialized police unit was looking into disbanding the group.

“The freedom of association was not created to protect mean criminals,” Hummelgaard said, adding that other organized gangs in Denmark could also face dissolution. “I would like to have them all banned if it is legally possible,” he told a press conference.

In September 2018, Danish police issued a temporary nationwide ban against th e Loyal to Familia organized criminal group. In 2021, Denmark’s Supreme Court agreed with a lower court’s conclusion that the group was a threat to public order, and the group has since been dissolved.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

2h ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

13h ago

Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way
Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto. The...

24m ago

'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils
'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils

Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal of the season in his chase for 70, and linemate Tyler Bertuzzi also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Toronto's...

2h ago

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

2h ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

13h ago

Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way
Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto. The...

24m ago

'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils
'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils

Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal of the season in his chase for 70, and linemate Tyler Bertuzzi also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Toronto's...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

13h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

13h ago

2:46
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand

The man accused of murdering a Toronto police officer has taken the stand in his own defence. Erica Natividad was inside the courtroom.

13h ago

2:06
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week

A thunderstorm risk on Tuesday as rain and wind are set to return to the GTA late this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:21
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest

Toronto's police union called on the Mayor to condemn a message sent by six city councillors after a clash with demonstrators one week ago. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos