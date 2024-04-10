Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support a bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario.

The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173 and it was expected to be debated Wednesday in the legislature.

The revelation received a rare standing ovation from all parties in the legislature.

“We need every tool available to put an end to intimate partner violence and gender-based violence,” said NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam.

Advocates have been calling on the province to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic for years and follow in the footsteps of over 70 municipalities, including Toronto.

The jury at a coroner’s inquest into the 2015 deaths of Nathalie Warmerdam, Carol Culleton and Anastasia Kuzyk in Renfrew County made that recommendation to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic, along with 85 others aimed at preventing similar tragedies in 2022.

At the time of the recommendations, the Ontario government refused.

According to the federal government, police reported 1,125 gender-related homicides of women and girls in Canada between 2011 and 2021, 66 per cent of which were perpetrated by an intimate partner.