Police investigate after human remains found in Hamilton Harbour

Hamilton Police Services cruiser
A Hamilton Police Services cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/CHCH

By John Marchesan

Posted April 10, 2024 3:29 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 3:30 pm.

Police in Hamilton are investigating the discovery of human remains at a pier in Hamilton Harbour.

Investigators say the body was recovered between Pier 16 and 17 just after 2:30 p.m. on April 9.

Officials have determined that the remains are human and police continue to search along the shoreline as part of the investigation.

It’s the second time in a week that a body has been found at the harbour.

On April 2, a passerby was walking her dog and came across an unresponsive man at the north end of Pier 4 Park, steps away from the Leander Boat Club.

Police have identified the victim as 50-year-old Jason Gallant, adding he was known to police. Gallant’s death has been deemed suspicious by investigators.

Police did not indicate if Tuesday’s discovery is in any way connected to the discovery of Gallant’s body earlier this month.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

30m ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

4h ago

Man out on parole for manslaughter accused of choking girlfriend: Durham police
Man out on parole for manslaughter accused of choking girlfriend: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly ambushed his girlfriend and choked her while he was out on parole for manslaughter and kidnapping. Investigators say the 33-year-old suspect,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

30m ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

4h ago

Man out on parole for manslaughter accused of choking girlfriend: Durham police
Man out on parole for manslaughter accused of choking girlfriend: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly ambushed his girlfriend and choked her while he was out on parole for manslaughter and kidnapping. Investigators say the 33-year-old suspect,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

8h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.

16h ago

2:28
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in

A high of 18 degrees expected Wednesday before some rain moves in to soak the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

20h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

20h ago

More Videos