Police investigate after human remains found in Hamilton Harbour

Police in Hamilton are investigating the discovery of human remains at a pier in Hamilton Harbour.

Investigators say the body was recovered between Pier 16 and 17 just after 2:30 p.m. on April 9.

Officials have determined that the remains are human and police continue to search along the shoreline as part of the investigation.

It’s the second time in a week that a body has been found at the harbour.

On April 2, a passerby was walking her dog and came across an unresponsive man at the north end of Pier 4 Park, steps away from the Leander Boat Club.

Police have identified the victim as 50-year-old Jason Gallant, adding he was known to police. Gallant’s death has been deemed suspicious by investigators.

Police did not indicate if Tuesday’s discovery is in any way connected to the discovery of Gallant’s body earlier this month.