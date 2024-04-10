Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in Dallas

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said Wednesday, April 3, 2024, that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in a weekend wreck involving speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway and resulted in minor injuries to four people. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 6:35 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 6:43 pm.

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway.

Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. Rice’s attorney, state Sen. Royce West, said last week that Rice had been driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred.

Arrest warrants were also issued Theodore Knox, 21, who was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said. Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for Knox for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Police said that the passengers in two speeding sports cars who left the scene will not be charged. Police said that Rice and Knox were not currently in custody.

The crash involved the Lamborghini, a Corvette and four other vehicles and left four people with minor injuries, police have said. Police said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini left following the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information.

Rice last week posted to his Instagram Story that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in the wreck.

Police have said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing the chain collision.

Rice was leasing the Lamborghini from The Classic Lifestyle, said Kyle Coker, an attorney for the Dallas-based exotic car rental company. And West said the Corvette belonged to Rice.

Rice was born in Philadelphia but grew up in the Fort Worth, Texas, suburb of North Richland Hills. He played college football at nearby Southern Methodist University, where a breakout senior season in 2022 put the wide receiver on the radar of NFL teams.

The Chiefs selected him in the second round of last year’s draft, and he quickly became one of the only dependable options in their passing game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press


