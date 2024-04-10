Kentucky governor cites higher incarceration costs in veto of criminal justice bill

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to a joint session of the state Legislature to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address in the House chambers of the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear vetoed a GOP-backed criminal justice bill that would impose harsher sentences for a range of crimes, saying it would saddle the state with sharply higher incarceration costs. The sweeping measure also would criminalize homelessness by creating an “unlawful camping” offense, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his veto message late Tuesday, April 9.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 8:23 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 8:42 am.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor vetoed a GOP-backed criminal justice bill that would impose harsher sentences for a range of crimes, saying it would saddle the state with sharply higher incarceration costs.

The sweeping measure also would criminalize homelessness by creating an “unlawful camping” offense, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his veto message late Tuesday.

The bill’s lead Republican sponsor, state Rep. Jared Bauman, said he looked forward to continuing the discussion when the GOP-dominated legislature meets again on Friday and next Monday — the final two days of this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers will take votes to override gubernatorial vetoes.

The bill, which spurred some of the most contentious debates of the session, would make a multitude of changes to the state’s criminal code, enhancing many current penalties and creating new offenses.

Supporters portrayed the bill as a necessary policy shift that would do more to hold criminals accountable and to make communities safer. Opponents warned the measure would carry a hefty price tag for taxpayers with no assurances that the tougher approach would lower crime.

One prominent feature of the bill would create a “three-strikes” penalty that would lock up felons for the rest of their lives after committing a third violent offense.

Beshear, a former state attorney general, focused on the financial implications in his veto message, saying it would lead to significantly higher incarceration costs without any additional appropriations.

“Despite the tremendous fiscal impact House Bill 5 would have on the Department of Corrections and county governments, the General Assembly provided no fiscal impact analysis with the bill,” he wrote.

The fiscal note attached to the legislation said the overall financial impact was “indeterminable” but would likely lead to a “significant increase in expenditures primarily due to increased incarceration costs.”

Beshear noted that he liked parts of the measure, including provisions requiring the destruction of firearms used in murders, making carjacking a standalone crime, and allowing the state parole board to require parolees to participate in an “evidence-based program” designed to reduce violence. Those provisions should have placed in separate bills, the governor said.

The sweeping measure passed by wide margins in the Republican supermajority legislature. In his statement after the veto, Bauman said the measure is aimed at “providing law-abiding citizens a sense of safety, security and protection. These individuals, as well as those who are willing to work for a second chance, are our priority.”

The bill’s supporters focused mostly on urban crime in pushing for tougher policies. A law enforcement report released last year showed that overall serious crime rates fell across Kentucky in 2022, with declines in reports of homicides, robberies and drug offenses.

Opponents said the measure failed to delve into the root causes of crime and would put more strain on overcrowded jails.

The section stirring some of the most heated debate would create an “unlawful camping” offense applied to homeless people. It means people could be arrested for sleeping or setting up camp in public spaces — whether on streets, sidewalks, under bridges, or in front of businesses or public buildings. A first offense would be treated as a violation, with subsequent offenses designated as a misdemeanor. People could sleep in vehicles in public for up to 12 hours without being charged with unlawful camping.

Several thousand people experience homelessness in Kentucky on a given night, advocates say.

The measure would add to the list of violent crimes that require offenders to serve most of their sentences before becoming eligible for release.

Another key section aims to combat the prevalence of fentanyl by creating harsher penalties when its distribution results in fatal overdoses. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid seen as a key factor in the state’s high death toll from drug overdoses.

Another provision would offer workers and business owners criminal immunity in cases where they use a “reasonable amount of force” to prevent theft or protect themselves and their stores.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

4h ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

1m ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

14h ago

Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way
Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

4h ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

1m ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

14h ago

Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way
Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.

10h ago

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

14h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

14h ago

2:46
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand

The man accused of murdering a Toronto police officer has taken the stand in his own defence. Erica Natividad was inside the courtroom.

15h ago

2:21
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest

Toronto's police union called on the Mayor to condemn a message sent by six city councillors after a clash with demonstrators one week ago. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos