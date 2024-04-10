Man wanted in connection with sexual assault in Beaconsfield Village

Collin Pike-Fournier, 26, is wanted on one count of sexual assault.
Collin Pike-Fournier, 26, is wanted on one count of sexual assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 5:41 pm.

A man is wanted in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in the Beaconsfield Village area nearly 18 months ago.

Police say they were called to the area near Lisgar Street and Queen Street West for “unknown trouble” in November of 2022.

It was reported that on Nov. 4, several individuals were invited to the victim’s residence by someone known to the victim. In the early morning hours of Nov. 5, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of the individuals only known to the victim as “Dave.”

The suspect then left the victim’s residence and police were called the following day.

Investigators have now identified a suspect in connection with the incident.

Collin Pike-Fournier, 26, is wanted on one count of sexual assault. He is described as being six-foot-one with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

