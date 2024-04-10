Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,199.13, down 162.65 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.42, or 1.77 per cent, to $78.76 on 12.1 million shares.

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX). Energy. Up 72 cents, or 2.83 per cent, to $26.14 on 7.7 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down $1.44, or 2.10 per cent, to $67.04 on 7.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 47 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $32.98 on 7.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 3.89 per cent, to $5.34 on 7.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $1.18, or 2.27 per cent, to $50.83 on 6.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Retail. Up 11 cents, or 4.49 per cent, to $2.56. In its most recent quarter, Roots Corp. saw sales hit $108.2 million, down three per cent from $111.5 million a year earlier. Despite buzzy collaborations with Barbie and streetwear brand Clot, the fourth-quarter drop came as Roots said its direct-to-consumer sales, which includes its corporate retail stores and e-commerce sales, totalled $97.8 million, down from $98.5 million a year earlier. But executives said the back half of 2024 will likely see consumers edging back into purchasing discretionary goods they forewent as inflation and interest rates climbed.

Canfor Corp. (TSX:CFP). Forestry. Down 27 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $15.74. Canfor Corp. is closing its Jackson mill in southern Alabama at the end of June as part of a restructuring of its operations in the state. The forestry company said as part of the changes in Alabama it will add a second shift at its nearby Fulton mill. Canfor is also set to open a new sawmill in Axis, Ala., later this year. Lee Goodloe, president of Canfor Southern Pine, said the company is working to optimize its operational footprint in the region.

