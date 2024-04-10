NDP says carbon price is not ‘be-all, end-all’ of climate policy, backs Tory motion

OTTAWA — The New Democrats say they will support a Conservative motion that calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to defend his carbon pricing policy in a televised “emergency meeting” with the country’s premiers.

NDP environment critic Laurel Collins says the carbon price is not the “be-all, end-all” of climate policy and that New Democrats are open to alternative plans presented by premiers.

Collins says the Liberal government is using climate as a political wedge, and the meeting will be a good way to bring Canadians together and spark new ideas.

Trudeau has so far rebuked meeting requests from the six premiers, including from Ontario, Western Canada and the Atlantic provinces.

He says premiers would rather make political hay than present viable alternatives.

The Conservatives’ non-binding motion is expected to pass this afternoon with the support of the NDP and the Bloc Québécois.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press