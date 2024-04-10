One killed, five wounded when shooters open fire on crowd in DC neighborhood

By The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 11:00 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 11:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed and five others — including two children — were injured in a barrage of gunfire Wednesday in the nation’s capital.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the Carver Langston neighborhood of Washington, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said.

Investigators believe the suspects exited a vehicle and then began shooting into a crowd of people on the street. Multiple people were shot.

One of the victims, an adult man, was killed. Two men, a woman and a 9-year-old were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. A 12-year-old later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and is also believed to be a victim in the shooting, Smith said.

The shooting comes as the District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime, which went up 39% in 2023. The increase was largely fueled by a 35% rise in homicides and growth in carjackings, which nearly doubled.

Smith has pushed lawmakers to pass legislation that would strengthen penalties for gun offenses in the nation’s capital.

The Associated Press

