All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies

Toronto police and the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) say all Ontario pharmacies have reported using time-delayed safes to help curb the risk of robberies throughout the province.

The time-delayed safes are used to secure narcotics, including oxycodone, morphine and codeine at over 4,900 Ontario pharmacies.

Inspector Joseph Matys with the TPS Hold-Up Squad said since the introduction of these safes, they have seen an 82 per cent decrease in pharmacy robberies in 2024 compared to the same time last year, from 60 down to just 10 reported.

“This success speaks to the impact of time-delayed safes but also demonstrates the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to address issues that impact the safety and well-being of our communities,” said Insp. Matys.

The OCP said they decided to implement the mandate to have time-delayed safes after reviewing data from other provinces and determined that they were the most effective deterrent.

“In working with law enforcement, we’ve learned that perpetrators who commit pharmacy robberies rely on getting in and out of a pharmacy quickly. The evidence is clear. When criminals know that narcotics are secured in a time-delayed safe, it serves as a strong deterrent,” said OCP Board Chair James Morrison.

The mandate also required community pharmacies to post approved signs indicating the use of time-delayed safes at each public entrance and the pharmacy counter.

Other tips from Toronto police to help curb pharmacy robberies have included recommending that they invest in good surveillance cameras and panic alarms.