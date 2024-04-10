Prolific jazz composer, band leader Phil Nimmons dead at 100

Jazz musician Phil Nimmons is presented with the Governor General's Performing Arts Award by Gov.-Gen. Adrienne Clarkson during a ceremony at Rideau Hall Nov. 1, 2002. Nimmons died peacefully in his sleep on Friday at his Thornhill, Ontario home, his family says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 6:30 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 6:42 pm.

Prolific Canadian jazz composer, educator and clarinetist Phil Nimmons has died at the age of 100 after a musical career that included Canada’s highest artistic honour.

His family says Nimmons died peacefully in his sleep on Friday at his Thornhill, Ontario home. 

His daughter Holly Nimmons, who is the CEO of the Canadian Music Centre, says news of her father’s death after a “solid hundred years” has triggered a “tsunami” of responses from fellow musicians, former students and teachers. 

She says her father’s accolades included the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2002, the Order of Canada and a Juno Award. 

She says her father’s career took him around the world, his influence felt among generations of players, as he was constantly evolving his approach to music and education, starting music programs from “coast to coast to coast.” 

Phil Nimmons was born in Kamloops, B.C., in 1923 and raised in Vancouver, and the clarinetist’s education included stints at the University of British Columbia, the Juilliard School of Music in New York, and the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. 

He’s survived by his three children and several grandchildren. His wife Noreen Nimmons died in 2002. 

Holly Nimmons said her father’s spirit lives on through his namesake website and legacy fund, as well as through all the musicians he worked with and taught over his decades-long career. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

41m ago

Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence
Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been sensationalized. In a classified February interview...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

3h ago

11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton
11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton

Halton Region Public Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of travel-related measles in Milton. Public health officials say people may have been exposed at three separate medical clinics...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

41m ago

Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence
Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been sensationalized. In a classified February interview...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

3h ago

11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton
11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton

Halton Region Public Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of travel-related measles in Milton. Public health officials say people may have been exposed at three separate medical clinics...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

6h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

11h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.

19h ago

2:28
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in

A high of 18 degrees expected Wednesday before some rain moves in to soak the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

23h ago

More Videos