Psych exams ordered for mother of boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana

By The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 6:06 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 6:13 pm.

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a psychologist and a psychiatrist to examine the mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in 2022.

Washington County Circuit Judge Larry Medlock asked the doctors to perform mental evaluations of Dejaune Anderson to determine her competency to stand trial on charges of murder, neglect and obstruction of justice in the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan.

Medlock’s order came after the woman, during a strange court appearance April 2, said she had been under federal surveillance for eight months, identified herself with a name beginning with “Princess” and said she was “representing the entity” of Anderson.

Anderson sent multiple messages to the court this week. One asked Medlock to dismiss her case, which the judge denied. Another message notified the court that she was firing her public defender and requested to defend herself.

A telephone message seeking comment on Medlock’s order was left Wednesday afternoon for Anderson’s public defender.

Anderson is due back in court on April 25, with a tentative trial date scheduled for August.

U.S. Marshals arrested Anderson last month in California after she had been nearly two years on the run.

Cairo Ammar Jordan’s body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in April 2022 in a wooded area about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

An autopsy found that Cairo died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said. Investigators said the boy had died about a week or less before the mushroom hunter came upon the body.

A second woman charged in the case reached a plea deal with prosecutors in November.

Dawn Coleman, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended to probation after pleading guilty to aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

45m ago

Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence
Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been sensationalized. In a classified February interview...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

3h ago

11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton
11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton

Halton Region Public Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of travel-related measles in Milton. Public health officials say people may have been exposed at three separate medical clinics...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

45m ago

Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence
Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been sensationalized. In a classified February interview...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

3h ago

11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton
11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton

Halton Region Public Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of travel-related measles in Milton. Public health officials say people may have been exposed at three separate medical clinics...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations
'Surprise attack': Toronto business outraged after city construction project interrupts operations

Owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village are speaking out after they claim a city construction project was started without notice. We finds out it’s not the first time this has happened, so what went wrong?

6h ago

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

11h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.

19h ago

2:28
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in

A high of 18 degrees expected Wednesday before some rain moves in to soak the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

23h ago

More Videos