Quebec tables bill that includes fines of up to $1,500 for threatening politicians

<p>Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs Andree Laforest answers questions during a scrum in Saguenay on Thursday September 7, 2023. People who harass or threaten Quebec politicians could soon be hit with a court injunction or a fine of up to $1,500.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon.</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 1:31 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 1:42 pm.

QUEBEC — People who harass or threaten Quebec politicians could soon be hit with a court injunction or a fine of up to $1,500.

Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest tabled a bill today that aims to put an end to the toxic climate faced by elected officials.

The legislation would give police the power to impose a fine of between $50 and $500 to anyone who disrupts a city council meeting with disorderly conduct.

A person who threatens, intimidates or harasses a municipal or provincial politician in a way that prevents them from doing their job or makes them worry for their safety would face fines of between $500 and $1,500.

Bill 57 would also authorize politicians subjected to comments or actions that “unduly hinder the exercise of their functions or invade their privacy” to apply to the Superior Court for an injunction.

Laforest says the bill is designed to stop threatening behaviour and that she isn’t worried it will be used to muzzle political opposition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240410130420-6616ca78cdc676160354157ajpeg.jpg, Caption:

Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs Andree Laforest answers questions during a scrum in Saguenay on Thursday September 7, 2023. People who harass or threaten Quebec politicians could soon be hit with a court injunction or a fine of up to $1,500.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon.

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

3h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

1h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Police make arrest in violent Scarborough home invasion
Police make arrest in violent Scarborough home invasion

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a violent Scarborough home invasion that saw a resident beaten and pepper sprayed. Officers were called to a home in the Kingston and McCowan roads area at...

1h ago

Top Stories

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

3h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

1h ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Police make arrest in violent Scarborough home invasion
Police make arrest in violent Scarborough home invasion

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a violent Scarborough home invasion that saw a resident beaten and pepper sprayed. Officers were called to a home in the Kingston and McCowan roads area at...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

6h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.

14h ago

2:28
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in

A high of 18 degrees expected Wednesday before some rain moves in to soak the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

19h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

19h ago

More Videos