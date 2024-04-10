Quebec tables bill that includes fines of up to $1,500 for threatening politicians

QUEBEC — People who harass or threaten Quebec politicians could soon be hit with a court injunction or a fine of up to $1,500.

Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest tabled a bill today that aims to put an end to the toxic climate faced by elected officials.

The legislation would give police the power to impose a fine of between $50 and $500 to anyone who disrupts a city council meeting with disorderly conduct.

A person who threatens, intimidates or harasses a municipal or provincial politician in a way that prevents them from doing their job or makes them worry for their safety would face fines of between $500 and $1,500.

Bill 57 would also authorize politicians subjected to comments or actions that “unduly hinder the exercise of their functions or invade their privacy” to apply to the Superior Court for an injunction.

Laforest says the bill is designed to stop threatening behaviour and that she isn’t worried it will be used to muzzle political opposition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs Andree Laforest answers questions during a scrum in Saguenay on Thursday September 7, 2023. People who harass or threaten Quebec politicians could soon be hit with a court injunction or a fine of up to $1,500. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon.

