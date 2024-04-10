Quebecor expanding discount wireless brand Fizz to four provinces

Quebecor headquarters is shown on May 11, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 8:12 am.

Quebecor Inc.’s Fizz is expanding to Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C. through a framework that allows regional cellphone providers to compete across Canada using networks built by its larger rivals.

The flanker — a term commonly used to describe discount brands owned by major carriers — says it will offerintroductory plans starting at $14 a month in certain regions of those four provinces.

Since launching in 2018 as a discount carrierin Quebec, Fizz has served as Quebecor’s alternative to its traditional wireless carrier Videotron. 

The expansion outside Quebec follows a four-month trial.Fizz says new customers in the four provinces will be able to keep their plans and rates for as long as they like, as the company is promising “no end dates” and “no haggling” on its part. 

It’s also planning toextend its reach to more towns and regions of those provinces within a few months, with the goal of eventually offering service to 90 per cent of the Canadian population.

The expanded service will, in part, operate using Quebecor’s current infrastructure, which exists in mostly urban areas of Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

In less dense regions of those provinces, as well as Manitoba — where the company has not built its own network — the service will operate through rival carriers’ networks under Canada’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) framework.

In 2021, the CRTC announced a policy allowing regional providers to compete as MVNOs using networks built by large companies. Then in May of last year, the federal telecommunications regulator ordered major carriers to negotiate access agreements to their networks.

The CRTC said the move was meant to increase cellphone competition, giving regional carriers a presence in parts of Canada they did not previously serve. Regional competitors are required to then build their own networks in those areas within seven years as part of the framework.

Martin Gendron, general manager of Fizz, said the expansion’s trial run allowed the company to test cellphone coverage when transitioning from one network to another. He said Fizz made minor tweaks to ensure the process is seamless.

“Outside the urban areas, we are using the other incumbents’ networks and it works fine,” Gendron said in an interview.

“It’s definitely an enabler for us to expand across Canada.”

He said depending on the success of the brand in “less urban markets,” Fizz will evaluate whether it makes financial sense to keep expanding under the MVNO framework.

“Because then we have an obligation to build our network within seven years,” Gendron said.

“Then it’s a matter of economics. We’d like that and we hope that the MVNO framework will continue to evolve.”

Fizz says its beta testers will be able to maintain their deeply discounted rates for six months after the start of their subscription “as a token of appreciation.”

“We are grateful to the thousands of beta testers who were the first to experience Fizz outside Quebec,” said Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau in a statement.

“They have influenced the development of our plans, our technology and our services, enabling us to bring Fizz at its best to more consumers across Canada. I thank our many testers for being part of this exciting development in the telecom industry.”

Along with its expansion, Fizz says it is making its SIM cards available at 139 Circle K locations in B.C. and Alberta.

Customers can order a SIM card online or pick one up in store.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR.B)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

4h ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

1m ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

14h ago

Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way
Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

4h ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

1m ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

14h ago

Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way
Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.

10h ago

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

14h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

14h ago

2:46
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand

The man accused of murdering a Toronto police officer has taken the stand in his own defence. Erica Natividad was inside the courtroom.

15h ago

2:21
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest

Toronto's police union called on the Mayor to condemn a message sent by six city councillors after a clash with demonstrators one week ago. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos