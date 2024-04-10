Richmond Hill music instructor charged with sexual assault of minor

A 30-year-old music instructor from Richmond Hill has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, York Regional Police said.

Authorities launched an investigation and determined that the accused committed the indecent act on a minor who took part in a youth orchestra and attended private music lessons where he was an instructor.

Police said 30-year-old Tyler Reznick of Richmond Hill is known to have provided private music lessons in the GTA.

He faces two counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

Investigators believe other victims may not yet have come forward and are being urged to contact the police as soon as possible.

The investigation is ongoing.