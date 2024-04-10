Right to abortion unlikely to be enshrined in Maine Constitution after vote falls short

FILE - Participants in the annual anti-abortion rally surround the state house in Augusta, Maine, Jan. 14, 2012. An effort to amend the Maine Constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion is coming up short. The measure fell shy of a two-thirds majority in the Maine House Tuesday, April 9, 2024 failing to clear the hurdle for sending the amendment to voters for ratification. (AP Photo/Joel Page, File)

By David Sharp, The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2024 10:42 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 10:57 am.

An effort to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maine Constitution appears to have failed after a vote to send the proposal to voters for ratification fell short in the House.

Hours after a court ruling set the stage for a near-total ban on abortions in Arizona, the Maine House voted 75-65 Tuesday night in favor of the amendment — but it fell short of the necessary two-thirds majority.

For a constitutional amendment to pass in Maine, both chambers of the legislature have to approve it by a two-thirds majority, then voters have the final say at the ballot box. The Senate was scheduled to vote on the measure Wednesday, but without House approval, it is effectively dead.

Maine already has one of the nation’s least restrictive abortion laws. The amendment was an effort to head off any future legislative debate on the issue.

Republicans described the proposal as political theater because the outcome was a forgone conclusion. But the roll call ensures lawmakers’ votes will be on record, which could have consequences in an election year, amendment supporters said.

“Last night’s vote was infuriating and shameful, but it will galvanize Mainers from all corners of the state,” Lisa Margulies, from the Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund, said Wednesday morning, chastising lawmakers for not letting voters have the final word at the ballot box. “Now we know where every elected official in the House stands on reproductive rights.”

The vote came after the Arizona Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to enforce a long-dormant law that bans nearly all abortions. The law, which predates Arizona’s statehood, provides no exceptions for rape or incest and allows abortions only if the mother’s life is in jeopardy.

Maine was one of more than a dozen states considering ballot measures dealing with abortion for this year or for 2026. Amendments are currently on the November ballot in Florida, Maryland and New York.

Abortion questions have appeared on statewide ballots seven times since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. In each case, the side backed by abortion-rights advocates prevailed — even in conservative states such as Kansas and Kentucky and swing states such as Michigan and Ohio.

Maine’s Democratic-controlled Legislature last year approved a law that allows abortions at any time if deemed medically necessary by a doctor. Maine’s previous law, adopted in 1993, made abortions legal until a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 26 to 28 weeks.

___

Associated Press reporter Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

David Sharp, The Associated Press

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support a bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173 and it was expected...

4m ago

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

20m ago

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

5h ago

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 5%, signals it's inching closer to rate cuts
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 5%, signals it's inching closer to rate cuts

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and said that it's begun to see the economic conditions necessary to lower interest rates. Economic data since January has...

6m ago

