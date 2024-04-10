Scarborough man arrested in alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of woman

Curtis Beckles, 33, Scarborough
Curtis Beckles, 33, of Scarborough, has been arrested and charged in a kidnapping. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Lucas Casaletto and Meredith Bond

Posted April 10, 2024 10:04 am.

A man is facing several charges in the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in Scarborough, police said.

Authorities were called to the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after noon on March 31, 2024.

Investigators say a suspect allegedly abducted the victim and brought her to the Kingston and Rockwood area, where he then reportedly attempted to sexually assault the woman and then continued to assault her.

The suspect then allegedly forced the victim into the vehicle. After about two hours of driving, he made a quick stop, and the victim managed to escape.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said 33-year-old Curtis Beckles of Scarborough was arrested on April 4, 2024. He’s facing several charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement and sexual assault, among other offences.

Beckles was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

