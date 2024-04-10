Strawberries in space: North Vancouver firm wins $380,000 with out-of-this-world menu

Space food, as shown in this handout image, isn't tang and pureed meat in a tube any longer, in fact it's mushroom bacon and fresh strawberries that has earned a North Vancouver company the grand prize in a Canadian Space Agency and NASA challenge to make food indoors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ecoation-Saber Miresmailli *MANDATORY CREDIT* Ecoation

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 5:59 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 6:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — Space food doesn’t have to mean Tang and puréed meat in a tube, with a North Vancouver company instead coming up with a menu including mushroom bacon and fresh strawberries to win a contest to devise ways to make food beyond Earth.

Ecoaction Innovative Solutions has won the Deep Space Food Challenge with their CanGrow Modular Food Production System, and will receive $380,000 in funding as the grand prize winner in the contest hosted by the Canadian Space Agency and NASA. 

Ecoaction CEO Saber Miresmailli says his team aims to make astronauts feel like they’re dining in a five-star restaurant with a menu featuring steak substitute, a mixed salad and fresh strawberries for dessert. 

A joint statement from the Canadian Space Agency and NASA says the CANGrow system has the potential to sustain astronauts during long space missions, while also addressing food security in isolated communities on Earth. 

It says CANGrow, an enclosed growing unit, has the potential to generate over 700 kilograms of nutrient-dense food every year, including strawberries, cherry tomatoes, and the root of a fungus that becomes a meat substitute. 

Miresmailli says the Canada Space Agency has been helping them throughout the three-year journey to the prize, and he’s encouraged to see the judges not only love their invention but also their food.

He says he hopes the technology won’t just benefit astronauts but also could be used in Northern Canada where weather conditions aren’t suitable for producing fresh food.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

42m ago

Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence
Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been sensationalized. In a classified February interview...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

3h ago

11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton
11th case of measles in Ontario confirmed in Milton

Halton Region Public Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of travel-related measles in Milton. Public health officials say people may have been exposed at three separate medical clinics...

1h ago

